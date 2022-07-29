LAFC take on Seattle Sounders at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLS. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

LAFC and Seattle Sounders meet in the 2022 MLS season. This game will take place at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team is dominating the Western Conference but the visitors are hungry to win. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

LAFC are number one in the Western Conference with a record of 14-3-4 overall and a recent winning streak of three consecutive wins against LA Galaxy, Nashville and Sporting Kansas City, plus LAFC's record in the last five games is 4-1.

Seattle Sounders are still pushing to get to the conference playoff spots and so far they are in the 9th spot with a record of 9-2-10. The most recent game for Seattle was a 2-1 win against the Colorado Rapids that ended a three week losing streak.

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Date

LAFC and Seattle Sounders play for the 2022 MLS on Friday, July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team has a strong record in the conference, but the visitors know how to win against the big teams of the season.

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders at the 2022 MLS

This game for the 2022 MLS, LAFC and Seattle Sounders at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, July 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and other options to watch this game is the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, ESPNLA 710 AM, SiriusXM FC.