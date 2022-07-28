LAFC and Seattle Sounders will crash for Week 23 of the 2022 MLS Season. Here you have all information about how to watch or live stream the game in the US and Canada, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

LAFC will host Seattle Sounders in a must-watch game for Week 23 of the 2022 MLS Season.

LAFC will try to pick up a win at home to stay at the top of the Western Conference standings of the 2022 MLS season. The team managed by Steve Cherundolo has a good streak of three consecutive wins while scoring at least two goals per game.

Whereas Seattle Sounders have had a rough patch during the last couple of weeks. The current CONCACAF Champions League winners have won two of their last five games of the 2022 MLS Season. In fact, the team managed by Brian Schmetzer ranks 9th at the West Conference standings.

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream for the US: fuboTV

Live Stream for Canada: DAZN

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the last six matchups played at the Banc of California Stadium between these two sides, LAFC have won four times, while Seattle Sounders have won just once. The game left ended as a draw. For the current season, LAFC have a record of 8 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss as hosts in Los Angeles. On top of that, Seattle Sounders have a goaless streak of three consecutive games.

However, Seattle Sounders have only lost once to Los Angeles FC in all tournaments. Also, the team managed by Brian Schmetzer hasn't scored a gol as the visiting side since Week 18. Therefore, Seattle Sounders may have to step up their game for this matchup on the road.

How to watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders in the US and Canada

This 2022 MLS Season game for Week 23 between LAFC and Seattle Sounders to be played on Friday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch on fuboTV for the United States and DAZN for Canada. Other options for the US are: ESPNLA 710 AM, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App and SiriusXM FC.

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this Week 23 MLS matchup. According to BetMGM, the favorite team to win this game are Los Angeles FC with -182 odds, while Seattle Sounders have +425 odds to win on the road. A draw will result in a +320 payout.

