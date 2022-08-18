The Uruguayan DP seems to be pushing for a move to Liga MX side Club America. Rodríguez has been inconsistent for the MLS side in his three seasons.

LAFC wants to keep Brian Rodríguez at least until the end of the season, it is the desire of the front office and coach Steve Cherundolo. Brian Rodríguez’s agent seems to have other ideas, as the player’s agent has been pushing for a move for the Uruguayan for almost two years.

Pablo Bentancur, agent of Brian Rodriguez, recently did not have good things to say about MLS stating, "In MLS, young players arrive but don't develop. At 18 or 19, they give them money and they can already buy a Ferrari and live a good life. Brian is made for Italian football… I would be very happy if he went to Serie A"

It has been Bentancur’s design to cash in as much as possible on the struggling Uruguayan, who after an ill-fated loan to Spanish second division side Almería where Rodriguez played 16 games and scored 0 goals, has seen his play go downhill since his desired move away from LAFC. Now speaking to journalist Martin Charquero, the player and Bentancur are still seeking a move to Club America sooner rather than later.

Brian Rodríguez hopeful for move to America

On the radio program Ultimo Arco, Brian Rodríguez stated that “I trust my agent to fix everything regarding América. I’m still on time to get there, the time frame works. Really looking forward to going there”.

According to multiple reports LAFC are not interested at all in selling Rodríguez for the reported $6 million that Las Aguilas have offered. Rodríguez came to MLS as one of the league’s highest incoming transfers and while a deal could be structured where LAFC can make their money back on the back end, the initial transfer would be for $2 million less than what the club paid for him.

Rodríguez has been largely disappointing given his credentials upon arrival, he was already on the Uruguayan national team and did not necessarily hit the ground running in MLS, then the loan to Almería occurred and Rodriguez never really got back to his national team level.

In total Rodriguez has played 55 matches, scored 8 goals and has 12 assists for LAFC. He lost his place on the Uruguayan national team and it is debatable whether he should be starting for LAFC.

Despite his raw talent, Rodriguez has lacked the final product to finish plays off, more frustrating for the club has been every time transfer rumors surface the player’s mind drifts.

In the recent window the player’s agent has tried to shop him to anyone that will take him from Brazilian clubs, Argentine clubs and now Club America.