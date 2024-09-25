LAFC’s Olivier Giroud talks about new life in MLS

Olivier Giroud has yet to find his scoring touch in MLS but is adapting to his new club and teammates, as well as the grueling MLS travel.

Olivier Giroud has played nine games for LAFC and scored only one goal, and while by no means is it time to panic, fans of LAFC are hoping Giroud shows his true quality when it really matters: the MLS Cup playoffs.

LAFC stands a huge chance of qualifying for the postseason, and it is when the team will be hoping the World Cup winner truly explodes.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 37-year-old shared his first impressions of MLS, his new lifestyle, and the travel in the United States to get from game to game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivier Giroud on MLS

“There’s so much different here, but I love the lifestyle,” Giroud stated in the interview with The Guardian. “My kids have the opportunity to play football and go swimming after school. I’m lucky enough to have a swimming pool at home, and I put together some goals so they can play football. They really enjoy their life, and so do I. I’m very sociable. I like to meet people. I already have a few friends living in LA, so therefore the adaptation was quite quick. Plus, I have some ‘Frenchies,’ some guys who can speak French.”

One of the big reasons Giroud joined MLS was after talking to Zlatan Ibrahimović, a former player who, at times, talked down about MLS to maintain his public persona, but behind the scenes has been a sort of ambassador for the league.

Advertisement

“When I told (Zlatan) that I wanted to play for LAFC, he told me, ‘In MLS, you will enjoy it.’ It’s a good championship for strikers because sometimes there are more open spaces, and you can have more chances to score goals. He was happy for me because he really enjoyed his years in MLS.”

Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimović,

Advertisement

When it comes to the style of play in MLS, the former AC Milan striker was upbeat about where MLS stands as a good league. “To be honest with you, I’ve been impressed by the intensity in the game,” Giroud said. “There’s a difference with Europe tactically because the teams are playing to score goals. There is really this desire to always go forward and score goals. It’s nice for strikers and for the fans. And there’s quality. There are great players.”

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami close to setting MLS regular season record

Like all new players, especially those that come from Europe, MLS can be intimidating when it comes to traveling. Giroud noted that, “Here, I’ve already done 20 hours of flight in a month. So it’s important to be even more professional in your recovery—sleeping well, eating well, and doing the treatments you need to be fit.”

Advertisement