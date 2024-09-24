Trending topics:
MLS

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami close to setting MLS regular season record

Inter Miami are close to winning the Supporters Shield in 2024, they could also set a regular season points record as well.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

By Kelvin Loyola

Inter Miami are in first place overall in Major League Soccer with 64 points. With four games remaining in the regular season, Tata Martino’s side is just 10 points away from surpassing the regular season points record held by New England Revolution in 2021 with 73.

That Revs side was coached by Bruce Arena but fell short in the MLS playoffs, losing to eventual champion NYCFC in the semifinals for MLS Cup. This season, Inter Miami has a record-setting pace, with Luis Suárez among the leading scorers in the league with 17 goals and possibly winning MLS MVP.

Lionel Messi is one of the top assisters in the league with 15 and is one game away from hitting 20 wins in the regular season.

Can Inter Miami break the regular season points total?

Inter Miami’s final four games consist of Charlotte FC, who are sixth in the East; Columbus Crew, one of the team’s biggest rivals for MLS Cup this season; Toronto FC, in the playoff zone and having another disappointing season.

Luis Suarez

Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez celebrates with partners

Inter Miami end their season against the New England Revolution, who are in last place in the East but could potentially be playing for their regular season record come the final matchday.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

