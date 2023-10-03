When Xavi Hernandez returned to Barcelona as manager in November 2021, the club was a mess both on and off the field. But slowly, the former midfielder got the Spanish giants back on their feet.

Last season, Barca tasted LaLiga glory for the first time in three years after winning the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid in January. Now, the Spanish boss aims to make the club competitive in the UEFA Champions League.

What Xavi has done so far is quite remarkable, as not only he delivered results but also rebuilt the club’s identity by helping academy players establish themselves in the first team.

Ronald Araujo’s value rises to €70m under Xavi

Ronald Araujo has benefited from Xavi’s arrival, as his market value increased €45 million since the 43-year-old took charge of Barcelona. According to Transfermarkt, the Uruguayan defender was worth €25m in June 2021, rising to €35m in December.

In the latest update (June 2023), the 24-year-old’s market value was set at €70 million. Araujo has become a regular starter both at his club and national team, making a name for himself in world soccer. Of course, Xavi deserves credit for his progress.

When does Ronald Araujo’s deal expire?

Ronald Araujo is under contract with Barcelona through the 2025-26 season.