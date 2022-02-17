The president of LaLiga believes Real Madrid will pull off two of the biggest signings in world soccer and indirectly raise LaLiga’s profile.

For LaLiga president Javier Tebas the days of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are a thing of the past. For nine years the two best players in the world graced his league week in and week out while millions across the world watched.

Now it may not be a competition rather a collaboration between the two next big stars in world soccer. Tebas knows that if Real Madrid can pull off the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, LaLiga’s profile will increase after the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the financial crisis of Barcelona.

While Tebas does not have any inside information or sources, it’s a no brainer that the arrival of two of the biggest stars in world soccer can only help Spanish soccer.

Javier Tebas on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland signings

"Madrid will get Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are half [financially] ruined," Tebas stated, "That Mbappe comes is great news for LaLiga. It would be a joy for LaLiga. It's the best thing that could happen to LaLiga."

"I have no information regarding Mbappe… But I've seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contracts that have not renewed their contracts and then went on to continue at the club." Mbappe will most likely sign with Real Madrid on a free transfer, as early as March, but Haaland would command a strong transfer fee, but Real Madrid may have competition from Manchester City.