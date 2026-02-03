Lionel Messi could lose a key Argentina teammate for 2026 Finalissima as club confirms concerning injury

Alarm bells have once again been set off for Lionel Messi’s Argentina with the confirmation of an injury to another player considered by Lionel Scaloni for the Finalissima against Spain, scheduled for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Through the publication of an official medical report, Real Betis confirmed a ‘moderate-grade proximal myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris’ of the right thigh suffered by Giovani Lo Celso during a Europa League match against PAOK. The Argentine midfielder had come on as a substitute and lasted only five minutes on the pitch before being subbed off due to the injury.

“The Argentine player presents a moderate-grade proximal myotendinous injury of the rectus anterior of his right thigh as a result of an accidental play during the match against PAOK. His return to the group will depend on the evolution of the process,” Real Betis stated in an official press release.

Although the club limited its announcement to stating that ‘his return to the group will depend on the evolution of the process,’ such injuries typically require a rehabilitation period of six to eight weeks for optimal recovery. This puts the midfielder’s participation in the March FIFA window at serious risk.

Giovani Lo Celso of Real Betis. (Getty Images)

For Lo Celso, the timing is especially unfortunate, as the injury causes him to lose ground in the race for a spot on Scaloni’s final 2026 World Cup roster—a squad for which several names are already in the mix. It also becomes another setback for Argentina as Juan Foyth suffered a season-ending injury and won’t be available at the prestigious tournament.

A familiar setback for Lo Celso

This is not the first time the former Tottenham midfielder has suffered an injury just months before a major international tournament with Argentina. Lo Celso famously missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar—despite being a locked-in starter in Scaloni’s midfield—due to a torn right hamstring suffered just one month before the competition began.

The current outlook is slightly more favorable, as there is a gap of more than two months between the Finalissima and the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup. While there is no exact timeline for his return, there is a strong possibility he will sit out the clash against Spain, with the expectation that he will be fully recovered in the weeks following that match.

Lo Celso’s season by the numbers

The Argentine playmaker has endured an inconsistent campaign with Real Betis, largely due to a string of physical setbacks. He has appeared in 25 matches across La Liga, the Europa League, and the Copa del Rey, contributing three goals and two assists.

Despite his injury struggles, Lo Celso remained a subject of transfer speculation during the January window, with reported interest from Inter Miami in MLS and his boyhood club, Rosario Central, in Argentina.

However, Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini was quick to shut down those rumors, acknowledging the player’s injury history but reiterating that the club consider him a ‘key piece‘ of their squad.