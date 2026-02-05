Lamine Yamal reportedly makes a decision regarding Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 Finalissima

The global soccer community is counting down to the 2026 Finalissima, a historic fixture that will see Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal go head-to-head for the first time as Argentina and Spain clash. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, the Barcelona sensation has reportedly made a calculated decision regarding his preparation.

According to the Spanish daily Sport, the young forward plans to avoid all contact with both local and international media until the match against the Albiceleste. The move is a deliberate effort to bypass the inevitable barrage of questions and the constant, weight-heavy comparisons to Messi.

This strategy, reportedly spearheaded by Yamal and his inner circle, aims to silence the recurring analogies that have followed the 18-year-old since his breakout with the Barcelona first team. By distancing himself from the noise, Yamal hopes to mitigate the pressure of being labeled the ‘next Messi’ before facing the man himself.

Yamal reportedly finalized this decision months in advance to ensure he reaches the match in peak mental condition. The 2026 Finalissima is set for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar—the iconic venue where Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in a thrilling penalty shootout victory over France.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

What Messi and Yamal have said about the comparisons

Since his breakout at Barcelona, comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi have been unavoidable. The young Spaniard not only occupies the same right-wing position where Messi began his legendary career but also possesses a playing style that mirrors the Argentine’s early balance and vision.

Even Messi himself has acknowledged the striking parallels. In a sit-down with Simplemente Fútbol during 2025, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke highly of the teenager’s trajectory: “It’s impressive what Lamine Yamal shows. Like how I started, he’s also playing on the right side. He has incredible qualities and is already one of the best players in the world”.

For his part, the young winger has consistently expressed gratitude for the comparison while maintaining a grounded perspective on his own identity. “It’s an honor, but I’m trying to write my own story,” Yamal told Diario Marca in 2025. “Messi is the greatest of all time, and I’m still taking my first steps. Sometimes those comparisons don’t help“.