Lazio vs Bayern: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 14, 2024

In the opening leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Lazio will take on Bayern Munich. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on how to access television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country for watching the game.

[Watch Lazio vs Bayern online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This series presents a matchup that initially appears somewhat lopsided. One of the teams is clearly favored to advance to the quarterfinals, and that team is none other than Bayern Munich, renowned for their extensive experience in this stage of the Champions League.

However, it should be noted that Bayern’s performance in recent times hasn’t been the strongest. Lazio aims to capitalize on this opportunity to deliver a significant blow. Nevertheless, it’s crucial not to become overconfident, considering that Bayern operates differently in other competitions compared to their approach in the Champions League.

Lazio vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 15)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 15)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 15)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Lazio vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3, Sporza

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: SCTV Video

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium, HRT 2

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Engine

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision, NOW ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com