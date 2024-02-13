In the opening leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Lazio will take on Bayern Munich. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on how to access television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country for watching the game.
This series presents a matchup that initially appears somewhat lopsided. One of the teams is clearly favored to advance to the quarterfinals, and that team is none other than Bayern Munich, renowned for their extensive experience in this stage of the Champions League.
However, it should be noted that Bayern’s performance in recent times hasn’t been the strongest. Lazio aims to capitalize on this opportunity to deliver a significant blow. Nevertheless, it’s crucial not to become overconfident, considering that Bayern operates differently in other competitions compared to their approach in the Champions League.
Lazio vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 15)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 15)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 15)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Lazio vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3, Sporza
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia, HRT 2
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, Servus TV, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: SCTV Video
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium, HRT 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Engine
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision, NOW ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com