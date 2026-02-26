Jermaine Johnson II breaks silence on trade to Titans with message for NY Jets

The New York Jets are shipping away talent and Jermaine Johnson II just got traded to the Tennessee Titans. With this happening, the defensive end has reacted to the move.

With Johnson getting traded to the Titans, this now means that a big chunk of the defensive core that made this unit a top one in the NFL since 2020 is now gone. Cornerback Sauce Gardner is on the Colts now, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is now on the Cowboys.

Johnson was appreciative of his time on the Jets. “New York, thank you for everything truly. The love I’ve been shown here for the past 4-5 years has been nothing short of amazing, both on and off the field. Y’all will always hold a special place in my heart. Wish all of my former coaches and former teammates the best!! Thank all of y’all for sharing a battlefield with me, 11 out.”

Johnson will reunite with coach Saleh

Saleh was the one who drafted Johnson in 2022. He played for Saleh during his first two-and-a-half years of his career. He even earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023, where Johnson racked up 7.5 sacks, 55 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits. Johnson was an absolute menace coming from the edge of the line of scrimmage.

Tennessee Titans HC Robert Saleh

Saleh is now the Titans head coach, so Johnson must be thrilled to go back to the coach that developed him into a menacing defensive force in the NFL. All of a sudden, it’s now the Titans the ones that are looking like a surging defense, while the Jets look completely dismantled.

The Titans defensive line has some playmakers

Johnson will fit to a tee on Saleh’s scheme. Still, the Titans have talented names on the roster. Jeffery Simmons is a top-tier defensive tackle in the NFL, as well as Sebastian Joseph-Day, a veteran presence.

With Saleh using a 3-4 defensive base, we could see Johnson go line up on both sides. Saleh will maximize the potential of these players, and the Titans might shock a few people with their defensive level.