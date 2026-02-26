Browns make re-signing a Shedeur Sanders teammate a priority

The Cleveland Browns might have loss a few names, especially on the coaching staff, but they still want to keep one of Shedeur Sanders‘ teammates. Hence, they have made a priority to re-sign one key defensive player.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are making it a “high priority” to re-sign linebacker Devin Bush to a multi-year deal. Hence, it would be an effort from the team to keep one of its defensive forces.

Having a great defense is imperative for the Browns, as it gives quarterback Shedeur Sanders more margin for improvement, and error. After all, he will enter his second year and already is facing a playbook change.

Devin Bush revived his career on the Browns

Bush was drafted in the first round of the 2019 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the hype was big around him. However, he failed to deliver after his rookie year. In 2024, the Browns gave him a chance and Bush has resurged to become a top-tier linebacker in the NFL.

Linebacker Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns

In 2025, Bush had three interceptions and led the league in interception yards as well as in pick-sixes. He also had eight passes defended. Bush also had two sacks and 125 total tackles. Bush is a staple on the Browns roster.

The Browns defense is stacked

Bush is a beast who will likely get re-signed, the Browns also have Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger. These three make a great front seven unit and keeping them sets them for success.

Add corner Denzel Ward with safeties Ronnie Hickman and Grant Delpit, and the defense is absolutely stacked. While losing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is a huge blow, the talent to maintain a top unit is there.