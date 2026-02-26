Giannis Antetokounmpo injured: Head coach Doc Rivers provides confusing update on Bucks star

The Milwaukee Bucks are still waiting for Giannis Antetokounmpo to return to the court after missing 13 consecutive games. The two-time MVP suffered a right calf strain (specifically a soleus strain) late last month during a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Amid this absence, head coach Doc Rivers addressed the recovery timeline, though his comments left many seeking clarity.

Before the February 24 matchup against the Miami Heat, Rivers noted that the Greek Freak had not yet participated in 5-on-5 drills, sparking concern among fans regarding a potential setback. However, ahead of the recent victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the coach suggested that 5-on-5 work might not be a requirement for him to be cleared to play.

“Guys, this is not rocket science stuff,” Rivers said, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “Like, we do 3-on-3, 4-on-4, sometimes we do 5-on-5, sometimes we don’t. And it doesn’t really matter“.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it appears Giannis is nearing the final stages of his rehab, Rivers gave a non-committal answer when asked what specifically is needed for the star to be cleared.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a game. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

“I have no idea, honestly. Maybe I should ask and I can get you the information, but I know he’s close. I don’t think he’s close like tomorrow, but he’s getting closer and he looked great. And that’s all I know. I can tell you what my eyes see and he looks good,” Rivers added.

Advertisement

Bucks have stayed afloat without their star

see also Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a strong statement about his future with the Bucks after trade rumors

There is no question that Antetokounmpo is the face of the franchise. Through 30 games this season, he has averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, remaining a dominant force for Milwaukee. While many expected the team to spiral in his absence, the Bucks have fared better than anticipated.

Advertisement

Despite currently sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference—just outside the playoff picture—Milwaukee have posted an 8-5 record over the last 13 games without Giannis. This stretch has given fans hope that the roster can remain competitive even when their superstar is sidelined.

Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, and recent addition Cam Thomas have been the standouts during this period, providing a collective driving force that has kept the team in the hunt while waiting for Antetokounmpo’s return, which is currently projected for early March.

Advertisement