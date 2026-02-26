Where to watch Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami live in the USA: Club Friendly game

Independiente del Valle will square off against Inter Miami in a 2026 club friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

A marquee interleague matchup is on deck as Ecuatorian LigaPro champions Independiente del Valle take on MLS side Inter Miami CF in a game fans have been waiting for.

Miami, led by Lionel Messi, is looking to rebound after a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC, while Independiente rides in with momentum following a 2-0 win over Guayaquil City. With early-season pride on the line, both clubs will be eager to make a statement.

When will the Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami match be played?

Independiente del Valle play against Inter Miami in a 2026 club friendly game this Thursday, February 26, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Patrik Mercado of Independiente del Valle – Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami in the USA

This Club Friendly clash between Independiente del Valle and Inter Miami will be available for viewers in the USA on OneFootball.