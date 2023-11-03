Neymar is back in recovery from yet another injury after the 31-year-old tore his ACL while on international duty with Brazil in Conmebol World Cup qualifying. The former Santos and Barcelona player left the Estadio Centenario on crutches and only 24 hours later the brutal news came out that he had suffered anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage.

Neymar had only recently moved to Saudi Arabia to play for new club Al-Hilal, where he only played a handful of matches before his injury. Neymar has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season after transferring for the mega sum of $95 million.

Neymar earns an estimated $1.7 million a week and will earn $107 million per season at the club. Now after surgery it has been reported by The Sun just how long Neymar will be out.

Neymar out for 10 months

Al- Hilal announced that the Brazilian will miss a total of 10 months, putting in doubt if Neymar will return to play for Brazil in the upcoming Copa America in the United States in the summer of 2024.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand will have to make do with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves, as the team sit top of the Saudi Pro League, four points clear of Al-Nassr.

Neymar only played in 5 matches and scored 1 goal for his new club, who will pay the Brazilian full wages while he recovers.