It was a wild night in the Brazilian Serie A, as Palmeiras got closer to Botafogo in the standings, after a wild 4-3 win, which now leaves the Verdão three points back of first place. For Botafogo it was the second match they dropped.



After taking a 3-0 lead, Palmeiras stormed back with two goals from future Real Madrid player Endrick and then two more goals late in the second half by Jose Manuel Lopez (89) and Murilo Cerqueira (96). What got Textor so upset was a VAR red card when the match was still 3-1 in his team’s favor.



Botofago defender Adryelson was sent off after a long VAR check, then Tiquinho Soares missed a penalty for Botofago, then it all collapsed, at the end of the game owner John Textor went on a wild rant.



John Textor’s Brazilian soccer rant



A visibly angry John Textor spoke to a journalist on the field and went wild, ‘The whole world saw that is not a red card, he got the ball first, I’m not sure if it is even a foul. He got a red card, it changed the game, this is corruption, this is a theft.



‘Please fine me Ednaldo (Rodrigues – Brazilian Football Confederation president), but you need to resign tomorrow morning. That’s what needs to happen. This championship is a joke. Nobody deserves this, Palmeiras don’t want to win this way, we don’t want to lose this way.’



John Textor soccer owner



John Textor owns a few teams from Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas, Crystal Palace Football Club, Olympique Lyonnais, OL Reign, and RWD Molenbeek.



Textor is the majority owner and chairman of Eagle Football Holdings Limited which is the majority shareholder of these 5 clubs. Textor was also the former chairman of Fubo TV.