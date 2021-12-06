Club Leon and Atlas will face each other in the finals of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs to decide the new champions. Here, find out when, where and how to watch the first leg in the US.

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs are coming to an end with only two teams remaining in the quest for the title. Club Leon will host Atlas in the first leg match of the finals, hoping to get a good result before visiting their rival at Jalisco Stadium. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

Both teams suffered to get good results in their previous fixtures. Leon defeated 2-1 Tigres UANL in the second leg match, tying 3-3 on aggregate but advancing to the finals due to being the higher seed in the classification table.

Meanwhile, Atlas reached a Liga MX final after more than 22 years. Diego Cocca’s men were defeated 0-1 by Pumas UNAM in their second leg semifinals match, but after winning 1-0 in the first leg, they also won their ticket after being the higher seed.

Club Leon vs Atlas: Date

Club Leon and Atlas will face each other for the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Finals on Thursday, December 9, 2021. This encounter will take place at Estadio Leon in Leon, Mexico.

Club Leon vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Club Leon vs Atlas

The match will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN USA.