Leon and Guastatoya will face each other at the Leon Stadium for the round of 16 second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The favorites to win this series corresponding to the round of 16 of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League were the Mexicans and in the first leg they imposed that favoritism. Leon took a 0-2 that leaves them very well for the second leg where they can play at home. Everything seems to be given so that "La Fiera" can pass the round without problems, however they should not be overconfident.

On the side of the Guatemalans, they will be looking for something less than a miracle in this series. They knew that they were the least favorites to advance to the quarterfinals of this Concacaf Champions League, but perhaps a good result at home (for example a draw) would have given them more opportunities. With 0-2 against it will be very difficult and Guastatoya will try to find a prize that seems impossible to reach.

Leon vs Guastatoya: Date

This game corresponding to the round of 16 second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 between Leon and Guastatoya that will take place at the Leon Stadium will be played on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Leon vs Guastatoya: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Leon vs Guastatoya

Leon and Guastatoya will play this round of 16 second leg game of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 this Tuesday, February 22 at 10:15 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

