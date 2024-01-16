Leon vs Tigres UANL: Where and How to Watch on January 17th for FREE in the US

The Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX continues. In Matchday 1, Leon will host Tigres UANL, and here’s all the information you need to watch the game in the US.

[Watch Leon vs Tigres UANL online FREE on Fubo]

Last season, Leon was able to advance to the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Esmeraldas lost in the first round against Club America, team that ultimately won the title.

As for Tigres, they were the ones who lost the title against the Azulcremas. Led by Andre-Pierre Gignac, they will try to have another great run and this time lift the trophy by the end of the campaign.

When will Leon vs Tigres UANL be played?

Leon and Tigres UANL will play in Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX on Wednesday, January 17, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Leon vs Tigres UANL in the US

This match between Leon and Tigres UANL of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX will broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial).

Other option in the United States is ViX.