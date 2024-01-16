Another edition of FIFA’s The Best awards has taken place, with Lionel Messi taking home his third award. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, didn’t even come close to finishing on the podium.

The Portuguese superstar was overlooked even by Portugal‘s representatives, with neither Pepe nor Roberto Martinez casting a vote for the 38-year-old striker. While the defender voted on the country’s behalf as the national team captain, Martinez voted as Portugal’s coach.

Pepe also snubbed Messi though, choosing fellow countryman Bernardo Silva as his first option, followed by Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen. Martinez, meanwhile, named Marcelo Brozovic in the first place, with Silva and Messi completing his podium. Additionally, Victor Serpa, the Portuguese journalist who voted on the country’s behalf, chose Haaland, De Bruyne, and Silva (in that order).

The first vote gives the player in question five points, whereas the second gets three and the third just one. Despite finishing tied with Haaland on overall scoring points, Messi got the upper hand for having more first-choice nominations by national team captains.

Ronaldo’s 2023 goes overlooked

Ronaldo made a bold decision by leaving Europe last year, joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in January 2023. The veteran star settled in perfectly in Riyadh, though, scoring an impressive 54 goals throughout the year.

Even so, neither his international performances with the Portuguese national team nor his club appearances in the Saudi Pro League seemed to enough to get him recognition from world soccer.

Ronaldo was not even included in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or last year, before being snubbed from the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 — the governing body’s Team of the Year — at The Best awards.