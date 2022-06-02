Liechtenstein will host Moldova at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz on Friday, June 3 for the opening round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Find here the kick-off time of this League D Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
It will be the first game for both national teams in this new editions of the UEFA Nations League. They share the League D Group 1 with Andorra and Latvia, who face each other on Friday at the Daugava Stadium in Riga.
Liechtenstein played two international friendlies in March and both of them finished in defeats. First they lost 6-0 to Cape Verde and then were beaten 1-0 by Faroe Islands. Meanwhile, Moldova also lost their two friedlies played in March: 2-3 to Uganda and 0-4 to South Korea.
Liechtenstein vs Moldova: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenia: 9:45 PM
Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM
Moldova: 9:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Liechtenstein vs Moldova: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Cameroon: SuperSport OTT 8
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport OTT 8
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenia: SuperSport OTT 8
Liechtenstein: Landeskanal
Moldova: Prime
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 8
Portugal: Match Player
Russia: Okko Спорт
Rwanda: SuperSport OTT 8
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8
Sudan: SuperSport OTT 8
UK: Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV, VIX
Zimbabwe: SuperSport OTT 8
How to watch Leichtenstein vs Moldova anywhere
If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Liechtenstein and Moldova but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.