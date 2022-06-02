Liechtenstein and Modova will meet at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz in a match for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Find here the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this League D Group 1 match in different parts of the world.

Liechtenstein will host Moldova at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz on Friday, June 3 for the opening round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Find here the kick-off time of this League D Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

It will be the first game for both national teams in this new editions of the UEFA Nations League. They share the League D Group 1 with Andorra and Latvia, who face each other on Friday at the Daugava Stadium in Riga.

Liechtenstein played two international friendlies in March and both of them finished in defeats. First they lost 6-0 to Cape Verde and then were beaten 1-0 by Faroe Islands. Meanwhile, Moldova also lost their two friedlies played in March: 2-3 to Uganda and 0-4 to South Korea.

Liechtenstein vs Moldova: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenia: 9:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Moldova: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Liechtenstein vs Moldova: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: SuperSport OTT 8

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport OTT 8

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenia: SuperSport OTT 8

Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Moldova: Prime

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 8

Portugal: Match Player

Russia: Okko Спорт

Rwanda: SuperSport OTT 8

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8

Sudan: SuperSport OTT 8

UK: Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV, VIX

Zimbabwe: SuperSport OTT 8

How to watch Leichtenstein vs Moldova anywhere

