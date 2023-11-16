The tiny nation of Liechtenstein will welcome the European football giants Portugal to their Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz on 2:45 PM (ET), November 16, 2023. This UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier game promises to be a captivating clash of David and Goliath.

Liechtenstein are eliminated from any possibility of reaching the next round of the qualifying tournament, they lost 8 games and could do nothing to avoid the most recent defeat against Iceland by 4-0.

Portugal crushed Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 on the road, it was another perfect victory for them being in a group full of underdogs where the Portuguese dominated everyone from the first game of the group stage. Portugal has a perfect record of 8-0-0.

Liechtenstein probable lineup

Liechtenstein, the 200th-ranked team in the world, faces an almost insurmountable challenge against the fifth-ranked Portuguese side. Portugal, boasting world-renowned stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and João Cancelo, has a rich footballing heritage and a proven track record of success.

Despite the odds stacked against them, Liechtenstein’s national team is determined to make their mark on the international stage. They are known for their resolute defense and their ability to exploit set pieces.

This is the likely Liechtenstein’s lineup for this game: Benjamin Büchel, Sandro Wolfinger, Andreas Malin, Jens Hofer, Niklas Beck, Sandro Wieser, Aron Sele, Livio Meier, Marcel Büchel, Philipp Ospelt, Dennis Salanovic.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal have scored a whopping 32 goals during the eight games they have played in Group J and only allowed 2 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer within the group with 9 goals.

Regardless of the outcome, this game is sure to be an entertaining spectacle, showcasing the passion and drama that games like this make the fans love soccer.

This is the likely Portugal’s lineup for this game: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Antonio Silva, Rubén Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, João Mario, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.