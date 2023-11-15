Liechtenstein vs Portugal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

Portugal visit Liechtenstein as part of the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2024. The match is scheduled for this Thursday, November 16th at Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz.

[Watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal online free in the US on Fubo]

Liechtenstein remains one of the weakest teams in Europe, as evidenced by their performance in the qualifiers. With eight losses in eight matches, they have scored only one goal while conceding 25. Nevertheless, hosting a powerhouse is always a special occasion.

Portugal have already secured their ticket to UEFA Euro 2024 with a perfect record of eight victories and 24 points. They are an offensive machine with 32 goals scored and only two conceded thanks to stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Friday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How To Watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal in your Country

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: UEFA.tv

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision, Vision+

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport 252, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: UEFA.tv

New Zealand: UEFA.tv

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: UEFA.tv

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: UEFA.tv

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com