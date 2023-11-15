Portugal visit Liechtenstein as part of the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2024. The match is scheduled for this Thursday, November 16th at Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz.
Liechtenstein remains one of the weakest teams in Europe, as evidenced by their performance in the qualifiers. With eight losses in eight matches, they have scored only one goal while conceding 25. Nevertheless, hosting a powerhouse is always a special occasion.
Portugal have already secured their ticket to UEFA Euro 2024 with a perfect record of eight victories and 24 points. They are an offensive machine with 32 goals scored and only two conceded thanks to stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva.
Liechtenstein vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Friday)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How To Watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal in your Country
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: UEFA.tv
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision, Vision+
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport 252, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liechtenstein: Landeskanal
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Netherlands: UEFA.tv
New Zealand: UEFA.tv
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Philippines: UEFA.tv
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: UEFA.tv
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: UEFA.tv
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com