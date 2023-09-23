After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

In the start of his second season with the team, the star from Madeira has been sensational as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League. They have won five consecutive games and are back in the fight for the title against clubs such as Al Ittihad or Al Hilal.

Right now, the soccer world is amazed by two legendary veterans who still look unstoppable. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and Lionel Messi at MLS. That’s why, considering this scenario, CR7 spoke about a possible retirement date.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

After scoring two goals in a 4-2 victory for Al Nassr against Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about how close is the possibility of retirement in the near future. He is 38-years old and his current contract is valid until 2025.

“I still love soccer despite my age. I still love playing, scoring goals, winning matches. That’s why I’ll keep going until my body says, ‘Cristiano, it’s over’. But so far, I feel good still helping the team. Today, the most important thing for me at this moment is that we are already at the top of the league standings.”

It’s important to remember that Al Nassr started the 2023-2024 season in the Saudi Pro League with two losses and have climbed back in the standgins with that five-game winning streak. Cristiano is the overall leader in goals and assists.

Furthermore, after suffering a lot to reach the group stage, they’re also favorites to conquer the AFC Champions League. A few days ago, Al Nassr got a massive victory in their opener facing Persepolis at Iran.