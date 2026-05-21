2026 World Cup sticker album guide: Prices, packs, codes and where to buy

From Panini packs to rare stickers and free digital codes, the 2026 FIFA World Cup album is already turning into one of the tournament’s biggest obsessions ahead of kickoff in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The official 2026 FIFA World Cup sticker album has already become one of the hottest collectibles ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The race to complete the book is already underway worldwide.

With Panini expanding the album to match the new 48-team format, fans are now chasing nearly 1,000 stickers while searching for the best prices on albums, packs, boxes, and special editions. The new edition is one of the biggest so far.

Standard packs now include seven stickers instead of five, while collector boxes, hardcover albums and limited editions have quickly appeared online and in stores. Digital collecting has added another layer to the experience.

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How much does the 2026 World Cup sticker album cost?

The official 2026 FIFA World Cup sticker album starts at around $5 to $15 in the United States, while sticker packs are being sold individually and in collector boxes at higher prices depending on the edition.

Introducing the Canada and United States cover for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ sticker collection! pic.twitter.com/lXIpUT5N9M — Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) December 3, 2025

Panini released multiple versions of the album ahead of the tournament, including softcover, hardcover and premium collector editions. Sticker packs now include seven stickers instead of five, marking the first expansion since the 2014 edition.

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Collectors should also be prepared for the overall cost of completing the album. With more than 900 stickers and duplicates becoming unavoidable, several estimates suggest that finishing the collection without trading can become expensive quickly.

How many stickers are included in the 2026 FIFA World Cup album?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup sticker album includes 980 stickers, making it the biggest Panini World Cup collection ever produced. The increase comes after FIFA expanded the tournament from 32 to 48 national teams for the first time in history.

Each country receives 20 stickers, including player portraits, federation badges and team photos. The album also contains pages dedicated to stadiums, tournament history, mascots and special commemorative content.

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The album spans 112 pages overall and includes major stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal, alongside dozens of rising talents expected to play in the tournament. Neymar is not present, even though he has been confirmed for the World Cup.

Are there rare or limited edition stickers in the 2026 World Cup collection?

The 2026 World Cup collection includes rare, foil, holographic and limited-edition stickers that are already becoming some of the most valuable cards in the set. Panini introduced special parallel stickers, premium foils and exclusive promotional collectibles.

Sports Illustrated reported that the album contains at least 68 special edition stickers, while additional Coca-Cola promotional stickers are being distributed separately through partner campaigns.

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Some collectors have already begun reselling ultra-rare variants online. A special holographic sticker of Luis Diaz reportedly reached massive resale prices shortly after launch in Latin America.

Best places to buy 2026 World Cup sticker boxes and bundles

Fans can buy the 2026 FIFA World Cup sticker album and sticker packs through Panini’s official store, major retailers, hobby shops and online marketplaces. In the United States, collectors are already purchasing boxes, starter kits and bundles through sports card retailers and online platforms.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Sticker Collection – 50 Pack Box (Source: Panini America)

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Popular online options include Panini America, Amazon, Walmart and Target, where fans can often find multipack bundles and collector boxes. Specialty card stores have also embraced the World Cup release.

CardVault by Tom Brady recently began promoting premium World Cup trading products and limited boxes tied to the tournament. For collectors looking to save money, many fans recommend buying sealed boxes instead of individual packs.

2026 World Cup digital sticker album and free pack codes

The 2026 World Cup sticker album is available in digital format and fans can unlock free packs through promotional codes and partner campaigns. Panini has continued its digital collecting experience, allowing users to open virtual packs.

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One of the biggest promotions this year involves Coca-Cola, which partnered with Panini to distribute exclusive stickers and bonus content through specially marked products. Some codes are hidden inside labels and promotional packaging.

According to FIFA, promo codes can be entered directly inside the FIFA Panini Collection app, which is available on iOS, Android and web browsers. Many physical sticker packs now include one-time redeemable codes.

Several public promo codes have already circulated online among collectors. Some of the most popular working codes reported include:

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ALBUMPANINI26

ALLTHEFEELS

COCACOLAFANS

FIFA2026PLAY

GIFTWC26PACK

PANINICOLLECT

PLAYWC26NOW

COKEPANINI26

PANINIFWC26

ALLTHEFEELS26

FEELITALL26

MAILWC26GIFT

COKEFWC26

WC26PANIAPP

Can fans trade 2026 World Cup stickers online?

Yes! Fans can trade 2026 World Cup stickers online through apps, social media groups, forums and collector marketplaces. Trading duplicates remains one of the fastest and cheapest ways to complete the Panini album.

Communities on Reddit, Discord, Facebook groups and dedicated collector sites have already become active with swap requests and rare sticker discussions. Many collectors now use tracking tools to share missing stickers.