NY Jets reportedly leave Russell Wilson on hold and give Cade Klubnik more time

Amid reports that the New York Jets are circling former Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, the latest buzz signals Gang Green is taking its sweet time, which could benefit Cade Klubnik.

The New York Jets must really like what they see in Cade Klubnik. That, or they are not fully sold on signing Russell Wilson. Either way, reports suggest the Jets are taking their time before adding another veteran presence to one of the most intrigue-filled quarterback rooms in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets want to see what Klubnik can do before adding a more established veteran backup. Wilson is considered the top target for New York should they acquire another seasoned signal-caller ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign.

As it stands, however, whether Wilson is actually interested in playing again next season remains uncertain. Wilson has two offers on the table, and they could not be any more different. Per NBC, Wilson is torn between joining the Jets and taking a television job at CBS.

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Wilson’s numbers in 2025

Coming off a concerning campaign with the Giants last season, the Jets should know exactly what to expect from Wilson should he sign with the club in Florham Park. In 2025, Wilson was named the starting quarterback for the G-Men, but lasted only three weeks in that role.

Cade Klubnik of the NY Jets.

He did put on a vintage performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2’s 40-37 overtime loss, including a miraculous moon ball that took fans all across the league back in time. However, his performances in both the opening week and Week 3 led to the Giants starting Jaxson Dart, and the quarterback debate was over.

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Aside from a couple of snaps here and there, Wilson virtually did not see the field again. If he were to join the Jets, it could signal they have concerns about heading into the season with Klubnik as the backup quarterback to Geno Smith. Perhaps having Wilson in that role is the safer option.

Klubnik looked good so far

Still, the Clemson alum has shown flashes during the offseason, and New York may be just shy of having all its potential doubts cleared. The Jets’ fourth-round pick (110th overall) impressed during rookie camp, but it remains to be seen if he can stand out when more experienced players join practices.

Per Sports Illustrated, the Jets’ organized team activities (OTAs) will take place on May 27-29, June 1-2, 4, and 8-11. Thus, if a decision is to be made on Wilson, it would most likely occur after June 11. By then, the Jets should have a clear view of where Klubnik stands and where he can take them.