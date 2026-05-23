What happens if Middlesbrough win, tie or lose vs Hull City today in 2026 EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley?

At Wembley, Middlesbrough and Hull City face a decisive clash where every scenario matters—what happens if Middlesbrough win, tie or lose could define their Premier League fate in the 2026 EFL Championship playoff final.

Everything comes down to a single 90-minute battle at Wembley, where Middlesbrough and Hull City will decide the final promotion spot to the Premier League in the 2026 EFL Championship play-off final.

After a chaotic buildup marked by disciplinary twists and last-minute changes to the bracket, both sides now enter the biggest match of their season with everything still to play for. They know the outcome will define their entire year.

The winner at Wembley will be promoted directly to the Premier League, securing one of the most valuable rewards in world soccer, while the loser will remain in the Championship for another campaign.

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What happens if Middlesbrough beat Hull City today?

Middlesbrough will be promoted to the Premier League if they beat Hull City in the 2026 EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium. A win in this single-match final guarantees them the last available promotion spot.

Luke Ayling of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg match (Source: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The Championship playoff final is played under a winner-takes-all format, meaning there is no aggregate score or second leg. According to EFL competition rules, the match is decided over 90 minutes.

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The winner joins the top two Championship clubs—Coventry City and Ipswich Town—who already secured automatic promotion. Beyond sporting success, promotion delivers one of the biggest financial rewards in world soccer.

What happens if Middlesbrough and Hull City tie today?

If Middlesbrough and Hull City are level after 90 minutes, the match goes to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout to decide who is promoted. There are no replays in the playoff final, meaning the result must be decided today.

The EFL format establishes two 15-minute extra-time periods if the match is drawn at full time. If the deadlock continues, penalties determine the winner and therefore the final Premier League promotion spot.

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With so much at stake, ties in regulation time often shift momentum dramatically. Fatigue, substitutions and pressure become decisive factors, especially in a match described as the most valuable single fixture in world soccer.

What happens if Middlesbrough lose to Hull City today?

Middlesbrough will remain in the EFL Championship if they lose to Hull City in the playoff final, missing out on promotion. Despite reaching Wembley, defeat means they stay in England’s second tier for another full season.

A loss also triggers major consequences in squad planning. Clubs that fall short in the playoff final often face contract uncertainty, potential player departures, and budget restructuring ahead of the next campaign.

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The same applies to Hull City if they are defeated. The difference between winning and losing is enormous. EFL-linked estimates show that failing to reach the Premier League can mean missing out on well over £100 million in revenue.