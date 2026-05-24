What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in second leg of Liga MX 2026 Clausura final?

Cruz Azul and Pumas face off in the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final, where any outcome could determine the champion.

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM play in the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura, with the heated matchup following a first leg that leaves the series wide open, ensuring anyone can still emerge as champions. Follow Pumas vs Cruz Azul live with us for minute-by-minute updates!

Following the first leg, the fans of both teams are expecting a greater spectacle, as the initial encounter between Pumas and Cruz Azul ended without goals, meaning that tonight both the Universitarios and La Maquina will leave everything on the field.

The historical context also increases overall expectations. The Universitarios and Cementeros already know what it means to face each other in decisive stages, and recent history in the Liguilla keeps an increasingly intense rivalry alive.

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What happens if Cruz Azul win vs Pumas?

If Cruz Azul win today’s match, regardless of the victory’s scoreline, they would become Liga MX champions, achieving the title they fought for until the very end. The exact result does not matter much because the first leg ended 0-0.

Juninho of Pumas controls the ball against Gonzalo Piovi of Cruz Azul

The Liga MX champion secures a cash prize of approximately $4.1 million. In addition, Cruz Azul would face Toluca at the Liga MX 2026 Campeon de Campeones game, which pits the 2025 Apertura champions against the 2026 Clausura winners. The match will take place on July 25 in Los Angeles.

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What happens if Cruz Azul and Pumas tie?

In the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final, if the aggregate score remains tied after regulation, Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will play two extra time periods of 15 minutes each. If the draw persists in overtime, the teams will determine the winner from the penalty spot.

What happens if Cruz Azul lose vs Pumas?

In the event of a loss, Cruz Azul will finish as runner-up while Pumas will be crowned champions, sealing a place in the Campeon de Campeones final against Toluca on July 25.