Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to face the Cleveland Browns for a second time this season. After a great performance at Cincinnati by Russell Wilson, this team is looking like a possible Super Bowl contender.

The offense scored 44 points, got more than 500 yards and finally seemed to solve all the problems in the red zone. Now, the toughest part of the schedule arrives.

The Steelers have to face the Browns and then, in a span of just ten days, they’ll play three really complicated games: Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Tomlin and Wilson will need as much help as possible.

Did the Steelers get a new wide receiver?

A month ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a big trade with the Jets to get Mike Williams. However, the wide receiver hasn’t had the immediate impact that was expected. Mike Tomlin believes it’s coming soon.

“It’s going to happen. It’s simply a matter of time. I was really encouraged by the playmaking that he made during the week in preparation for the game. Often times, when you’re making plays in preparation, it ultimately shows up in play. So, I don’t think any of us are pushing the panic button in that regard. I think all of us are just anxiously awaiting what we’re looking at day to day to turn up with a higher level of consistency in stadium in terms of the opportunity.”

