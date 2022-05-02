The Liga MX 2022 Clausura Playoffs are set to start. Here, check out everything you need to know about Liga MX 2022 Clausura final stage: schedule, bracket, teams, format and how to watch it in the United States.

The 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX has wrapped up and now it’s time for the 2022 Liga MX Playoffs. The top 12 teams of the regular season will play the final phase to decide who will be crown as the champions of the season. Two of these teams will to reach the grand final and only one of them will become the new Mexican league champions. If you are in the United States, you can watch the playoffs games on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

During Matchday 17 of the regular season, Reclassification spots remained open until the last minute. Finally, Atletico San Luis was the last team to qualify for the Liga MX 2022 Playoffs. Club Leon lost against Toluca their chance to be in the Playoffs. While the best four teams qualified directly to the quarterfinals, the others will play a reclassification.

The last phase of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will take place from May 7 to May 29, 2022. Here, check out the road to the Mexican league championship, the bracket, dates, and how to watch each game in the United States.

2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Playoffs: Teams

For the final phase of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Playoffs, Pachuca, Tigres UANL, Atlas and Club America have qualified directly to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Puebla, Chivas, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Necaxa, Atletico San Luis, Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan earned spots for the reclassification round.

2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Playoffs: Schedule and How to Watch in the US

Reclassification

Saturday, May 7

Cruz Azul - Necaxa

Monterrey - Atletico San Luis

Sunday, May 8

Puebla - Mazatlan

Chivas - Pumas UNAM

Quarterfinals

The first legs will be played on May 11-12:

(Puebla/Mazatlan) vs Pachuca

(Chivas/Pumas UNAM) vs Tigres UANL

(Monterrey/Atletico San Luis) vs Atlas

(Cruz Azul - Necaxa) vs Club America

The second legs will be played on May 14-15:

Pachuca vs (Puebla/Mazatlan)

Tigres UANL vs (Chivas/Pumas UNAM)

Atlas vs (Monterrey/Atletico San Luis)

Club America vs (Cruz Azul/Necaxa)

Semifinals

The first legs will be played on May 18-19:

(Pachuca/Puebla/Mazatlan) vs (Tigres UANL Chivas/Pumas UNAM) - Semifinals 1

(Atlas/Monterrey/Atletico San Luis) vs (Club America/Cruz Azul/Necaxa) - Semifinals 2

The second legs will be played on May 21-22:

(Tigres UANL Chivas/Pumas UNAM) vs (Pachuca/Puebla/Mazatlan) - Semifinals 1

(Club America/Cruz Azul/Necaxa) vs (Atlas/Monterrey/Atletico San Luis) - Semifinals 2

Final

The first leg will be played on May 26.

Winner of Semifinals 1 - Winner of Semifinals 2

The second leg will be played on May 29

Winner of Semifinals 2 Winner of Semifinals 1

The 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be available in four major U.S. broadcast outlets: Univision networks TUDN and UniMas, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo and Fox Deportes. Stream live in the United States: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Playoffs: Bracket