Cristiano Ronaldo’s status for Mexico friendly could impact Portugal’s appearance fee

Portugal are scheduled to face Mexico in a friendly on March 28, but Cristiano Ronaldo‘s availability remains in doubt following a recent injury. His participation is reportedly tied to the match contract; according to Correio da Manha, Portugal could lose 20% of the agreed appearance fee for their upcoming fixtures against Mexico and the United States if the star forward does not play.

Three days after the clash with Mexico, Portugal are set to face the United States in Atlanta. Both 2026 World Cup host nations reportedly included clauses requiring Ronaldo’s participation. However, the veteran forward is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Al Nassr, as he is undergoing rehabilitation in Madrid.

Ronaldo has already missed two Saudi Pro League matches, with initial reports suggesting a return following the FIFA international break. The final decision rests with head coach Roberto Martinez, who is expected to announce the official squad list for the two-match North American tour shortly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Nassr coach warns the Portuguese National Team

In an effort to fulfill contractual obligations, Portugal could reportedly call up Cristiano Ronaldo to ensure he makes at least a brief appearance on the pitch. However, Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has signaled a clear warning to the Portuguese National Team regarding the superstar’s fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a win for Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Following Al Nassr’s 5–1 victory over Al Khaleej, Jesus indicated that both Ronaldo and teammate Sadio Mane—who is also sidelined—should only return to full action after the international break.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s key partner in Portugal, Bernardo Silva, could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

“Ronaldo and Mane should return after the international break,” Jesus noted. “Everyone knows they are great players, but they will be out for a while. Mané felt some discomfort a few days ago and we decided to leave him out; he will be fit after the break”.

Advertisement

The stakes are high for the Saudi giants, as they enter the final stretch of the Saudi Pro League season. Al Nassr currently sit at the top of the table with 67 points, holding a narrow three-point lead over Al Hilal with only eight matches remaining. With a head-to-head clash against Al Hilal looming, Jesus is prioritized having his stars fully recovered for the title race.