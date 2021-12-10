Atlas are one step closer to end a long drought in the Mexican league. Here, find out how many years it's been since Los Rojinegros were crowned Liga MX champions.

It's been a long ride but it will finally come to an end this weekend. The 2021 Apertura playoffs conclude on Sunday, December 12, when Atlas and Club Leon clash in the second leg of the final with the Liga MX title on the line.

It's a golden opportunity for Los Rojinegros to end a long wait in the Mexican top-flight. Diego Cocca's men have made their way to this game by knocking out tough opponents such as Monterrey and Pumas UNAM.

Now, Atlas want to get the job done at home and hand their fans a long-awaited Liga MX championship after so many years of suffering. Here, let's take a look at when was the last time Atlas lifted the domestic trophy.

How long it's been since Atlas were crowned Liga MX champions?

This weekend's final could be the most special moment for Atlas fans this century. Entire generations have deeply suffered with Los Zorros' trophyless drought, which could be finally put to an end on Sunday.

The last time Atlas won the Liga MX championship was in the 1950/51 season. It's been 70 years since they claimed the Mexican league title, which explains the weight Diego Cocca and company have on their shoulders.

How many Liga MX titles have Atlas won?

Established in 1916, Atlas are one of the oldest teams in Mexican soccer. Unfortunately, that wasn't translated into many league titles. The 1950/51 season was the only time Atlas claimed the Liga MX title.