Club Leon are just one step away from claiming another Liga MX championship. This weekend, they face Atlas with the 2021 Apertura title on the line. Here, find out how long it's been since they lifted the trophy.

The 2021 Apertura Playoffs are coming to an end. But first, a highly anticipated encounter between Atlas and Club Leon will be waiting for us. The Liga MX final will see one of these two taste the ultimate glory.

While Los Rojinegros hope to end a long drought and win their first title this century, Ariel Holan's side will make the trip to Guadalajara aiming to build on its massive win in the first leg to get the job done and lift the trophy.

Winning the Mexican league championship has become something usual for Leon in the last few years and this would only be the icing on the cake for a successful process. Here, let's take a look at the last time they won the tournament.

How long it's been since Leon were crowned Liga MX champions?

Unlike their opponents, who are craving for their first Mexican top-flight success since the 1950s, Leon have gotten used to succeed in the past decade. If they win on Sunday, they'd claim their fourth trophy in less than 10 years.

The last time Club Leon have won the Liga MX title was in 2020. On that occasion, they made a deep run to the 2020 Clausura final to beat Pumas UNAM 3-1 on aggregate. Now, they look for another championship.

How many Liga MX titles do Leon have?

Club Leon are among the winningest teams in the Mexican first division with eight league trophies to their name. They won their first two leagues on consecutive years (1948, 1949) and went on to claim more titles in 1952, 1956, 1992, 2013, 2014, and 2020.