One of the biggest bombs in this transfer window has landed in Mexico. Dani Alves will become the new Pumas UNAM right-back for the Apertura 2022 tournament and here are the details of when he will make his debut.

The 2022 transfer window is one of the craziest in the last couple of years. Now, Liga MX is under the spotlight as Brazilian superstar, Dani Alves, will suit up as a player for Pumas UNAM for this season. There are some questions surrounding this movement, but the most important is: when will he make his debut?

Pumas is one of the biggest clubs in Mexico regarding titles, history and fanbase. They are trying to return to the titles talk as they have not won a Liga MX championship in 11 years. That's why the institution went for all their transfer targets and they signed huge names such as Gustavo del Prete, Eduardo Salvio and now Dani Alves.

As for Dani Alves, he just left Barcelona, but not in the best way possible. He was not happy with how the institution treated him and also fired back to Xavi, the team's coach and his former teammate. In spite of that, he is willing to win some titles with his new squad and become another Brazilian legend for the club.

When will Dani Alves make his Pumas UNAM debut?

According to some sources near the club, Dani Alves could make his debut with Pumas UNAM in an epic match: against Barcelona, his former team. The Mexican club received an invitation to play for the Joan Gamper trophy next August 7th.

After that interesting game, there is another huge and important match for Pumas. In August 13th, it could be the presentation of Dani Alves in front of the UNAM's fanbase as they will receive America at Ciudad Universitaria Stadium in the Clasico Capitalino.