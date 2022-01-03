Linares Deportivo take on Barcelona at Estadio Municipal de Linarejos in Linares for the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32

Linares Deportivo and Barcelona meet in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32. This game will take place at Estadio Municipal de Linarejos in Linares. The home team has a big game up front, probably the most important game in their history. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa del Rey game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Linares Deportivo did a good job during the first two rounds of the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey as the team drew against Gimnastic and they won that game in a penalty shootouts, but in the second round Linares Deportivo won 2-1 at home against Alaves.

Barcelona received a direct bye to play in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey thanks to the fact that they were among the top 4 of the 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona won the most recent edition of the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona: Date

Linares Deportivo and Barcelona play for the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32 on Wednesday, January 5 at Estadio Municipal de Linarejos in Linares. The visitors are big favorites to win the cup again, but with so many drama on and off the field the home team could take advantage of it to score a couple of goals.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona at the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32

This game for the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32, Linares Deportivo and Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal de Linarejos in Linares on Wednesday, January 5, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+

