Barcelona will have its premiere in this Copa Del Rey 2021/2022 round of 32 this Wednesday, January 5, when it faces Linares Deportivo. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Copa del Rey game live in the US.

Barcelona are not having a desired season. Messi's departure left a team that already had its problems even worse than it was. As if that were not enough, in 2021 they had to face the elimination in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and in La Liga they are fifth, still with the possibility of fighting for a place in the next UCL, but far from fighting the top of the leaders Real Madrid.

The "Culés" have the opportunity to start well this 2022 defeating a rival that in principle should be accessible. Linares Deportivo (a team re-founded in 2009 after the disappearance of its predecessor, C. D. Linares) are currently active in the third division of football in Spain and will be the ones who will try to surprise Barcelona this Wednesday.

Linares vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Municipal de Linarejos, Linares, Spain

Linares vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Linares vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The best historical classifications of Linares Deportivo were in the '70s and early' 80s when he reached to play in the Second Division of soccer in Spain. It is for this reason that there are no confrontations between them. The Andalusian team will seek to surprise (as it did in the previous round by eliminating Alaves, who currently plays in the First Division) against a Barcelona that is one of the best in the history of the European continent.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Linares vs Barcelona in the US

This game between Barcelona who seek not to have surprises and advance to the round against an opponent in principle easy, and Linares Deportivo that seeks to give the big surprise for this Copa del Rey 2021/2022 will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN +.

Linares vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Barcelona are the favorites with -240 odds, while Linares Deportivo have +750. A tie would finish in a +370 payout.

DraftKings Linares Deportivo +750 Tie +370 Barcelona -240

*Odds via DraftKings