Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs might lose star player with injury to face Bengals in Week 2

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose a key offensive weapon for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs looked impressive in a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. It was the first step trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

The offense was amazing thanks to an incredible debut for rookie Xavier Worthy and a tremendous performance from Rashee Rice. A glimpse that this unit might be way better than the 2023 version.

Now, Patrick Mahomes will face one of his most complicated rivals in the NFL when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Arrowhead Stadium. In this positive scenario, the big question is if Hollywood Brown might be available.

Advertisement

Who’s injured for the Chiefs?

Hollywood Brown injured his right shoulder in the first play of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although his recovery process has been promising, Andy Reid couldn’t guarantee if the wide receiver will make his debut facing the Bengals, but, the head coach also didn’t rule him out.

“Not necessarily. I wouldn’t say that (rule him out). As far as the injuries go, Hollywood is really the only person banged up. He’s continuing to rehab, but he won’t be out today at practice.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

When will Hollywood Brown play for the Chiefs?

The first medical diagnosis pointed out that Hollywood Brown would miss approximately four weeks with a shoulder injury. If that recover process is on track, the wide receiver could be a game time decision to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s important to remember that the injury occurred in August 10, so the wide receiver is almost reaching the expected timeline to be back. Patrick Mahomes and this offense will get a major boost when that happens.

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott surprisingly changes his mind about contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott surprisingly changes his mind about contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

However, to avoid any risk of a bigger problem, Andy Reid might give him another week of rest considering how the offense looked against the Ravens. In that case, Hollywood Brown’s debut could be against the Atlanta Falcons on September 22 as part of Sunday Night Football.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

James Rodriguez’s strong message after Colombia’s victory over Argentina
Soccer

James Rodriguez’s strong message after Colombia’s victory over Argentina

NFL News: HC Jerod Mayo sends strong warning to New England Patriots opponents after Week 1
NFL

NFL News: HC Jerod Mayo sends strong warning to New England Patriots opponents after Week 1

Warriors' Stephen Curry warns NBA teams about their championship ambitions
NBA

Warriors' Stephen Curry warns NBA teams about their championship ambitions

NFL News: Bills' Josh Allen makes something clear on the severity of his injury before game against Dolphins
NFL

NFL News: Bills' Josh Allen makes something clear on the severity of his injury before game against Dolphins

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo