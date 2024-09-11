Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose a key offensive weapon for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs looked impressive in a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. It was the first step trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

The offense was amazing thanks to an incredible debut for rookie Xavier Worthy and a tremendous performance from Rashee Rice. A glimpse that this unit might be way better than the 2023 version.

Now, Patrick Mahomes will face one of his most complicated rivals in the NFL when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Arrowhead Stadium. In this positive scenario, the big question is if Hollywood Brown might be available.

Who’s injured for the Chiefs?

Hollywood Brown injured his right shoulder in the first play of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although his recovery process has been promising, Andy Reid couldn’t guarantee if the wide receiver will make his debut facing the Bengals, but, the head coach also didn’t rule him out.

“Not necessarily. I wouldn’t say that (rule him out). As far as the injuries go, Hollywood is really the only person banged up. He’s continuing to rehab, but he won’t be out today at practice.”

When will Hollywood Brown play for the Chiefs?

The first medical diagnosis pointed out that Hollywood Brown would miss approximately four weeks with a shoulder injury. If that recover process is on track, the wide receiver could be a game time decision to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s important to remember that the injury occurred in August 10, so the wide receiver is almost reaching the expected timeline to be back. Patrick Mahomes and this offense will get a major boost when that happens.

However, to avoid any risk of a bigger problem, Andy Reid might give him another week of rest considering how the offense looked against the Ravens. In that case, Hollywood Brown’s debut could be against the Atlanta Falcons on September 22 as part of Sunday Night Football.