Mauricio Pochettino is the USMNT coach: Now what?

Mauricio Pochettino was named the new USMNT coach before the United States gave yet another poor performance in a 1-1 draw with New Zealand, what will the Argentine need to do to kick start a sinking program?

Mauricio Pochettino is here, and while USMNT X is lighting fireworks, the USMNT’s poor draw against New Zealand, coming off of a defeat against Canada, and two defeats in the Copa America against Panama and Uruguay is a stark reminder, “Poch” has A LOT of work ahead of him.

Pochettino’s primary task will be to establish a core group of players upon which he can build. While it may seem obvious, players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest, and Antonee Robinson are the standout talents that the new coach should focus on. Beyond these key players, the USMNT currently faces issues in several areas, including goalkeeper, central defense, parts of the midfield, and striker positions.

The team appears disjointed, and despite criticisms of former coach Gregg Berhalter and three interim coaches over the past two years, the core group has consistently underperformed. Pochettino’s arrival brings new hope, but the path to improvement will be demanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentine Influence in the Americas

Mauricio Pochettino joins a notable roster of Argentine managers across the Americas. In Concacaf, Marcelo Neveleff is the coach of the Dominican Republic. In Conmebol, seven out of ten nations are led by Argentine coaches: Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay), Ricardo Gareca (Chile), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Néstor Lorenzo (Colombia), Sebastián Beccacece (Ecuador), Gustavo Alfaro (Paraguay), and Fernando Batista (Venezuela).

Marcelo Bielsa, Pochettino’s mentor.

Advertisement

The growing Argentine influence in the region is shaping a more intense style of play, characterized by grit and determination. Argentine coaches are known for their rigorous standards and willingness to overhaul teams, often making surprising choices initially. This could indicate a shift from the USMNT’s current lax passing and poor pressing.

Advertisement

Introducing New Talent

The USMNT is overdue for fresh talent. While the team is relatively young, many players have accumulated 30 to 50 caps, and their potential seems to have plateaued. Introducing new faces could provide a much-needed spark.

Advertisement

Diego Luna, currently the top American player in MLS, has been impressive with Real Salt Lake. Known for his aggressive play and accurate passing, Luna could offer the USMNT more dynamic options.

Diego Luna scored against Fiji U-20

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gabriel Slonina, a highly-regarded goalkeeper prospect, deserves a place in the program given the current goalkeeping situation.

Rokas Pukštas, often misclassified as a winger, has excelled as a central offensive midfielder this season, with one assist in five games. As Gio Reyna struggles for playing time and Malik Tillman underperforms with the national team, Pukštas might be a valuable addition.

Advertisement

see also Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT

Other players who should be integrated into the team include Kevin Paredes, Gianluca Busio, Bryan Reynolds, Brian Gutiérrez, Lennard Maloney, and Tanner Tessmann. These players offer potential and should be given more opportunities ahead of those who have not met the required level of performance.

Advertisement

A Closed Shop Approach

For USMNT fans, there is some optimism with Pochettino’s appointment. Known for his strict approach, Pochettino is likely to implement his vision without external interference, unlike the rumored influences from the past.

Advertisement

Pochettino’s contract is set for two years, during which he will aim to position the USMNT for success. It will be up to U.S. Soccer to learn from Pochettino’s methods and ensure the establishment of a robust structure with competent youth national team coaches to sustain progress beyond his tenure.