NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes give big recognition to underrated Chiefs weapon

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had nothing but praise for a Kansas City Chiefs offensive player that often goes under the radar.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are used to taking much of the limelight on the Kansas City Chiefs, but that’s not their intention. In fact, both the head coach and quarterback are constantly making sure to give credit to all the personnel who help them lead this dynasty in the NFL.

And most recently, it was Noah Gray who got their recognition. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Chiefs head coach had nothing but praise for the tight end, whose contribution doesn’t go unnoticed at Arrowhead.

“He’s a good football player and he does a lot for us,” Reid said, via Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated. “He’s one of those guys that doesn’t get a whole lot of credit for all that he does, but [he’s a] big-time special teams player, great tight end.

“We do a bunch of double-tight stuff, plus he’s able to go in a spot (Travis) Kelce. He comes out of games with quite a few snaps because of the special teams. He’s a four-phase guy there and can do anything Dave (Toub) needs him to do there, and is willing. And he loves being here. A great guy on top of all that.”

Tight end Noah Gray #83 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks down field against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-17.

Patrick Mahomes echoes Reid’s comments on Noah Gray

Gray is the second tight end on the Chiefs’ depth chart behind veteran star Travis Kelce, but while that means he doesn’t get many snaps, Mahomes agrees with Reid on the 25-year-old’s importance for the offense.

“He’s just a smart player,” Mahomes said. “Extremely smart player that does a lot of physical stuff that we need in this offense. He’s able to get himself open, he makes the catches whenever he’s asked to do it, but a guy who can just do it all. You need those guys in order to win football games.

“He’s one of those guys that can come in for Travis in spots and I have full confidence that he can go out there and make plays happen as well. He’s learned a ton behind Trav, and you can see him getting better and better each and every year. I was happy for him because he’s one of those guys that does it the right way and deserves the contract he got.”

Reid and Mahomes’ compliments for Gray come only a few days after the Chiefs secured his long term future with the team. Clearly, the front office also understood the tight end’s value for the franchise.

Only a few hours before the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs handed Gray a three-year, $18 million extension as he was about to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Needless to say, Reid and Mahomes believe Gray earned this deal.