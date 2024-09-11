James Rodriguez’s strong message after Colombia’s victory over Argentina

Colombia secured a historic 2-1 win over Argentina on Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with James Rodríguez playing a key role and sharing a strong message after the victory.

After the match, Rodríguez spoke to the media, delivering a clear message to fans and opponents alike. “We played an excellent game against a team that’s won everything, but we want to win it all, too. We want to get used to playing in finals,“ Rodríguez told FCF Media and Deportes RCN on September 10.

“This group is ready for that. Today was just another game, but beating a team that’s won everything feels even better… I don’t think I had ever scored against them before. There’s a first time for everything,” he added.

Rodríguez not only scored but also finished as the highest-rated player with a 7.9 score, according to SofaScore. His assist in the match brought his total to 11 in World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama to become Colombia’s all-time leader in assists during the tournament.

Yerson Mosquera scored the first goal of the game after a good assist from Rodriguez. However, at the start of the second half, Nico Gonzalez of Argentina found the back of the net with a great shot after a failed pass by Rodriguez. However, a foul from Nicolas Otamendi in the box gave Rodriguez the perfect chance to secure the win for Los Cafeteros.

Colombia hadn’t beat Argentina since 2007 for Qualifiers

TBefore yersterday, the last time Los Cafeteros defeated Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers was back in 2007 with the same scoreline. In that match, held in Bogotá on November 20, Colombia came out on top with goals from Rubén Darío Bustos and Dayro Moreno, while Lionel Messi scored the lone goal for La Albiceleste.

As for Colombia’s last victory over Argentina in Barranquilla, it dates back to 1993 during the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup. Colombia hosted Argentina at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez and won 2-1, with goals from Adolfo José Valencia and Iván René Valenciano.