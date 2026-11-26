Juventus host Omonia at Allianz Stadium in Turin in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. Juventus sit fifth while Omonia sit 18th. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Juventus vs Omonia: Match Summary Match Juventus vs. Omonia Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, November 26, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX, DAZN

How to watch Juventus vs Omonia in the USA

There is no US television channel carrying this match, according to the available information.

Fans in the United States can stream the match on Paramount+, ViX and DAZN.

Can I watch Juventus vs Omonia for free?

There is no free way to watch Juventus vs Omonia in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Juventus come into this match in fifth place. They beat Venezia 4-0 on November 22, drew 2-2 with Fiorentina on November 8, and beat AZ 2-1 on November 5. A win here would keep their Europa League campaign on solid footing.

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Omonia sit 18th in the standings. They drew 1-1 with APOEL on November 21, after a 2-0 win over Anorthosis on November 8 and a 1-3 loss to NEC on November 5. A positive result in Turin would be a boost for their position.

Juventus vs Omonia: Predicted Lineups

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Neto; Zeki Celik, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Andrea Cambiaso; Teun Koopmeiners, Nick Woltemade, Pape Matar Sarr; Francisco Conceicao, Randal Kolo Muani, Jeremie Boga.

Omonia (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Mihlali Mayambela, Senou Coulibaly, Lubomir Satka, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Panagiotis Andreou, Florin Tanase, Mateo Maric; Ewandro Costa, Lois Diony, Jaden Sean Montnor.

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What time is the Juventus vs Omonia match?

The Juventus vs Omonia match kicks off on Thursday, November 26, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: