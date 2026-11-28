PSG hosts Lorient in a 2026-27 Ligue 1 matchup that pits a team riding a string of wins against a side looking to find consistency, and the predicted lineups for both sides point to contrasting approaches on the night.

PSG line up in a 4-3-3 with no absences reported, giving a full-strength look to the side. Safonov starts in goal behind a back four of Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho and Hernández. The midfield trio of Neves, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz offers control through the center, while Akliouche, Dembélé and Mayulu form an attacking front three built for pace and movement in behind the Lorient defense.

PSG’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernández; João Neves, Vítor Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembélé, Senny Mayulu.

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Lorient set up in a 3-4-2-1, a shape designed to stay compact at the back while supporting quick transitions forward. The absences of Fadiga, Katseris, Touré and Bamba all out leave Lorient thin on options, particularly affecting squad depth across multiple positions. Mvogo starts in goal behind a back three of Adjei, Talbi and Obaretin, with Makengo and Sylla providing width and Cadiou and Avom Ebong adding cover in midfield. Bernardeau and Kouassi sit just behind Aiyegun, who leads the line as the central outlet for the away side.

Lorient’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Yvon Mvogo; Nathaniel Adjei, Montassar Talbi, Nosa Edward Obaretin; Jean-Victor Makengo, Dembo Sylla, Noah Cadiou, Arthur Avom Ebong, Gabin Bernardeau, Arsène Kouassi; Tosin Aiyegun.

How does PSG arrive for the game vs Lorient?

PSG head into this one on a three-game winning run, having beaten Nice 3-2 on November 21, Troyes 1-0 on November 7 and Le Havre 5-1 on October 30. That stretch shows a team scoring freely and closing out tight matches alike, with the Le Havre result standing out as the most lopsided of the three. A win here would extend that form into another positive outing for PSG at home.

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How does Lorient arrive for the game vs PSG?

Lorient arrive off a mixed run, drawing 1-1 with Rennes on November 22 after a 2-0 win over Le Havre on November 8, and before that a 0-2 loss to Brest on November 2. The draw with Rennes snapped any momentum from the Le Havre win, leaving Lorient with one win in their last three. This trip to face PSG is a chance for Lorient to show they can compete against one of the league’s top sides.