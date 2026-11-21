Palmeiras host Flamengo at Nubank Parque on November 21 for a crucial Matchday 36 clash in the 2026 Brasileirao. With the title race heating up, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Palmeiras vs Flamengo Tournament Brasileirao Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz

How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo live on Fanatiz, which carries Brasileirao Serie A coverage in the American market.

Can I watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo for free?

No, Fanatiz does not currently offer a free trial in the United States, so viewers will need an active subscription to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo live on the platform.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Brasileirao title could be decided at Nubank Parque, with Flamengo needing only a draw against Palmeiras to mathematically secure the 2026 championship. The matchup brings together the top two teams in the standings during Matchday 36, with three points separating the possibility of a dramatic comeback from a title celebration.

Ramon Sosa of Palmeiras celebrates with teammates during the Brasileirao 2026 35th-round match (Source: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Flamengo enter the match in first place with 79 points after 35 games, while Palmeiras sit second with 73. Flamengo have recorded 24 wins, seven draws and four defeats, compared with Palmeiras’ 21 victories, 10 draws and four losses.

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The difference between the teams is six points, and Flamengo can end the title race with a draw. A victory would also secure the championship, while a Palmeiras win would keep the defending challengers’ hopes alive heading into the final two rounds.

The teams arrive at this decisive encounter after contrasting results in Matchday 35. Flamengo defeated Athletico-PR 2-1 at the Maracana on November 18, with Jorge Carrascal and Jorginho scoring to complete a comeback. Meanwhile, Palmeiras suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cruzeiro, a result that allowed Flamengo to increase their advantage at the top of the table.

The attacking numbers also highlight the quality of both sides. Flamengo have scored 73 goals and conceded 30, while Palmeiras have found the net 63 times and allowed just 25 goals. The visitors have the more productive attack, but Palmeiras boast the better defensive record heading into the direct confrontation.

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Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Predicted Lineups

Palmeiras (3-5-2): Carlos Miguel; Luis Benedetti, Bruno Fuchs, Gustavo Gomez; Arthur, Marlon Freitas, Lucas Evangelista, Andreas Pereira, Agustin Giay; Vitor Roque, Jose Manuel Lopez.

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Guillermo Varela; Jorginho, Saul Niguez; Samuel Lino, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jorge Carrascal; Pedro.

What time is the Palmeiras vs Flamengo match?

Palmeiras vs Flamengo kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 2:30 PM ET at Nubank Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil. For viewers across different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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