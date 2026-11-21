Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in a 2026-27 LaLiga clash on November 21, 2026, with the home side chasing a continued run at the top of the table. Both clubs arrive with contrasting momentum, and the predicted lineups for this one point to very different game plans. The matchup carries real weight for the standings as the season moves through its middle stretch.

Mourinho sets Real Madrid up in a 4-2-3-1, with Courtois behind a back line of Valverde, Konaté, Huijsen and Cucurella. Tchouaméni and Bellingham sit in midfield, while Güler, Diomande and Vinícius Júnior support Mbappé up front in a fluid attacking line. The absences of Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio thin out the squad’s depth on the wing and at center back, but the starting XI still has enough firepower and experience to carry the game plan. Real Madrid’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Giráldez goes with a 3-4-3 for Celta Vigo, built around a back three of Javi Rodríguez, Yoel Lago and Marcos Alonso in front of goalkeeper Ionuț Radu. Javi Rueda and Sergio Carreira provide width off the flanks, with Ilaix Moriba and Aleix Febas controlling the center, while Pablo Durán, Ferran Jutglà and Hugo Álvarez form the front three. Celta Vigo are without nine players, including Borja Iglesias, Miguel Román and Mateo Sobral, a list that severely limits their rotation options and puts extra pressure on the starting group to deliver against a stronger opponent. Celta Vigo’s predicted lineup (3-4-3): Ionuț Radu; Javi Rodríguez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso; Javi Rueda, Ilaix Moriba, Aleix Febas, Sergio Carreira; Pablo Durán, Ferran Jutglà, Hugo Álvarez.

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How does Real Madrid arrive for the game vs Celta Vigo?

Real Madrid come into this match on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Valencia 3-0 on November 7, Santander 3-0 on November 1, and Barcelona 2-1 on October 25. That run includes a win over their biggest rival, which adds to the confidence building inside the squad. A fourth straight victory would further cement their position as one of the form teams in LaLiga.

How does Celta Vigo arrive for the game vs Real Madrid?

Celta Vigo, by contrast, have struggled to find results, drawing 0-0 with Levante on November 8, losing 0-3 to Vallecano on October 31, and drawing 0-0 with Betis on October 25. Three games without a win, including a heavy defeat, leave them searching for answers on the road. A positive result at the Santiago Bernabéu would be a major boost for a team that needs to turn its season around.