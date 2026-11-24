Real Madrid host PSV on November 24, 2026 in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, a fixture that carries real weight in the group phase standings. Both sides arrive with contrasting momentum, and the predicted lineups for this one suggest an open, attacking contest. There is no star player listed as doubtful or absent here, so the focus stays on form and tactics.

Mourinho sets Real Madrid up in a 4-2-3-1, with Courtois behind a back line of Valverde, Militão, Rüdiger and Cucurella. Tchouaméni and Camavinga sit as the double pivot, giving the team control in midfield, while Brahim Díaz and Yan Diomande support Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior in the final third. There are no absences listed, which gives Mourinho his strongest available group to work with against a PSV side set up in a mirrored shape. Real Madrid’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Marc Cucurella; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Brahim Díaz, Eduardo Camavinga; Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Bosz also lines PSV up in a 4-2-3-1, with Kovář in goal behind Dest, Geertruida, Obispo and Kostić across the back. Sano and Mijnans anchor the midfield, with Noah Fernández, Perišić and Til linking play toward van Bommel up top. PSV have no reported absences either, meaning Bosz can call on his first-choice XI as they try to find an away result against a Real Madrid team in form. PSV’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Matěj Kovář; Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo, Filip Kostić; Kodai Sano, Sven Mijnans, Noah Fernández; Ivan Perišić, Guus Til, Ruben van Bommel.

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How does Real Madrid arrive for the game vs PSV?

Real Madrid come into this one on a strong run, having beaten AEK Athens 3-2 on November 4, Leipzig 4-1 on October 21, and Roma 4-3 on October 14. That stretch shows a team scoring goals in bunches but also conceding more than Mourinho would like. A win here would extend their momentum and strengthen their grip on the group.

How does PSV arrive for the game vs Real Madrid?

PSV have had a tougher few weeks, losing 2-1 to Brugge on November 4 after beating Porto 1-0 on October 20, and that followed a 1-0 loss to Leipzig on October 13. The results have been mixed, with the Brugge defeat snapping any rhythm they built against Porto. A positive result in Madrid would be a major statement for Bosz’s side and a boost to their knockout-stage hopes.