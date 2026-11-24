|Real Madrid vs PSV: Match Summary
|Match
|Real Madrid vs. PSV
|Tournament
|2026-27 UEFA Champions League
|Date
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|TUDN, UniMás
|Live Stream
|Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App
How to watch Real Madrid vs PSV in the USA
TUDN and UniMás carry the match for viewers in the USA who have access to cable or satellite television.
Fans who prefer to stream can watch through Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW or the TUDN App.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs PSV for free?
The game also airs on UniMás, which is free over the air with an antenna.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Real Madrid sit second in the league phase table with 12 points from four games. They enter this match on a three-game winning run, beating Celta 2-1, Valencia 3-0 and AEK Athens 3-2 in their last three outings.
PSV arrive in Madrid occupying 24th place with four points from four matches. The Dutch club won their last two games, a 4-1 result against NEC and a 5-2 win over Cambuur, after a 1-2 loss to Club Brugge on November 4.
Real Madrid vs PSV: Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Marc Cucurella; Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, Eduardo Camavinga; Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.
PSV (4-2-3-1): Matej Kovar; Sergino Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic; Kodai Sano, Sven Mijnans, Noah Fernandez; Ivan Perisic, Guus Til, Ruben van Bommel.
What time is the Real Madrid vs PSV match?
The Real Madrid vs PSV match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM