Lionel Messi's story in the Champion League is something really recognizible. But now, an amazing record from the PSG forward got drastically interrupted in the game against Juventus.

A new season of Europe's biggest clubs tournament has started. In Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 campaign, PSG faced Juventus with Lionel Messi under the spotlight. Unfortunately for the Argentinian, one of his multiple amazing records was drastically interrupted during that game.

PSG built a super team in 2021 to win the Champions League, a competition in which they have been far from getting the title. But now, things are different and it seems like finally thet have what they need to get the trophy back to France.

With Lionel Messi as one of their biggest stars, PSG won in Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 season against Juventus. Although the three points were important, the Argentinian got one of his records interrupted and he will have to rebuild it from now on.

Christophe Galtier cuts Lionel Messi's incredible streak in Champions League

Lionel Messi appeared in PSG's starting XI against Juventus in Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 season. His team won with a 2-1 score, but personally he was affected by his own coach.

After 84 minutes of the game, Christophe Galtier decided to change Lionel Messi and get Carlos Soler in. With this move, the French coach ended a 63-game streak in which the Argentinian was not substituted in Champions League.

But not everything is bad for Messi. With this game, the 35-year-old tied Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs with 19 Champions league seasons played. If the Argentinian appears in the next campaign, he will match Iker Casillas' record with 20.