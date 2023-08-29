Inter Miami have a huge task, and that is to at least try to make it to the MLS Playoffs play-in round. Currently Tata Martino’s side is now 14th in the MLS East and 11 points from the play-in spot that the Chicago Fire possesses. Martino confirmed on Tuesday that both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will start on Wednesday against Nashville SC in Messi’s second MLS regular season match.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in the Leagues Cup final where Messi and company won the tournament in a dramatic penalty kick shootout. Now Inter Miami will host Nashville, and after that match and before the international window opens, Inter Miami will travel cross country to face LAFC, the current MLS champions.

Then because of national team commitments, Inter Miami could have up to 11 players missing from their roster when they face Sporting KC in Kansas City on Sunday, September 9th.

Which Inter Miami players will play for their national teams?

For now, Tata Martino has a list of at least 11 players which include Messi, Yedlin, Callender, Kryvtsov, Alba, Miller, Ruiz, Azcona, Gomez, Campana, and Taylor as locked call ups. Cremaschi has the possibility of being called into USMNT camp according to the Miami Herald.

For Messi the travel will take him from Miami to Buenos Aires for a September 7th debut in World Cup qualifying against Ecuador, then a trip to La Paz Bolivia and high altitude to play the hosts on September 12th.

Messi and the other players will return for the match against Atlanta United on September 16th. Martino has stated that Messi could miss up to 3 key MLS regular season matches as the club looks to sneak into the playoffs.