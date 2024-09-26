Robert Lewandowski's strong advice for Barcelona teammate and rising star Lamine Yamal

At only 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has not only won the 2024 Euro with Spain, but also has become one of Barcelona’s most important players right now. The winger displays his magic on the pitch, and his potential feels limitless. However, teammate and veteran star Robert Lewandowski wants to remind him that football is for the long term and that he has to stay “grounded.”

While chatting with BR Football, Lewandowski was asked if he sees Yamal as the potential next best player in the world. While the Polish striker said that it was easy to say that he can be, he is still only a teen. “Football careers [are] so long. Sometimes, it’s not important how you start, more important is how you finish or how will be the next years. Not 2 or 3 years, but 10-15 years,” he said.

The Barcelona No 9 also said that Yamal and the new generation have a “huge challenge with social media. One day, you’re the hero. But the next day, you’re on the ground.” However, they have to understand that soccer is “part of life,” not everything.

“I wish him that he will be strong for the long career, and [that he knows] it doesn’t matter what the people are saying now, or what the people are going to say, but that he stays on the ground,” he said.

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski (David Ramos/Getty Images)

“That was my mind. Maybe I’m older and it’s easier for me to accept. Lamine right now is at his peak, but it’s more important that people around him stay normal and explain that football is not five moments, but that it takes 10-15 years,” he concluded.

Yamal’s impressive start of the season

With Barcelona, Yamal has scored four goals and provided five assists in his eight appearances so far this season. His impressive start of the season came after he helped Spain lift the 2024 Euro, in which he was named Young Player of the Tournament.

Yamal is also nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and he is one of the favorites to win the Kopa Trophy for the best performing player under the age of 21. His talent has been so eye-catching that even Cristiano Ronaldo said he could surpass him and Lionel Messi.