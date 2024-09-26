Trending topics:
LaLiga

Robert Lewandowski's strong advice for Barcelona teammate and rising star Lamine Yamal

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has rapidly emerged as a key player for Barcelona, prompting Robert Lewandowski to share valuable advice with his young teammate.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

By Natalia Lobo

At only 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has not only won the 2024 Euro with Spain, but also has become one of Barcelona’s most important players right now. The winger displays his magic on the pitch, and his potential feels limitless. However, teammate and veteran star Robert Lewandowski wants to remind him that football is for the long term and that he has to stay “grounded.”

While chatting with BR Football, Lewandowski was asked if he sees Yamal as the potential next best player in the world. While the Polish striker said that it was easy to say that he can be, he is still only a teen. “Football careers [are] so long. Sometimes, it’s not important how you start, more important is how you finish or how will be the next years. Not 2 or 3 years, but 10-15 years,” he said.

The Barcelona No 9 also said that Yamal and the new generation have ahuge challenge with social media. One day, you’re the hero. But the next day, you’re on the ground.” However, they have to understand that soccer is “part of life,” not everything.

Advertisement

I wish him that he will be strong for the long career, and [that he knows] it doesn’t matter what the people are saying now, or what the people are going to say, but that he stays on the ground,” he said.

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That was my mind. Maybe I’m older and it’s easier for me to accept. Lamine right now is at his peak, but it’s more important that people around him stay normal and explain that football is not five moments, but that it takes 10-15 years,” he concluded.

Yamal’s impressive start of the season

With Barcelona, Yamal has scored four goals and provided five assists in his eight appearances so far this season. His impressive start of the season came after he helped Spain lift the 2024 Euro, in which he was named Young Player of the Tournament.

Advertisement

Yamal is also nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and he is one of the favorites to win the Kopa Trophy for the best performing player under the age of 21. His talent has been so eye-catching that even Cristiano Ronaldo said he could surpass him and Lionel Messi.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown
Sports

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown

NFL News: Matt Nagy admits Andy Reid, Chiefs face big decision about Patrick Mahomes' offense
NFL

NFL News: Matt Nagy admits Andy Reid, Chiefs face big decision about Patrick Mahomes' offense

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter subtly fires back at Richard Sherman, critics
Sports

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter subtly fires back at Richard Sherman, critics

Bears News: Caleb Williams receives surprising message from Rams' key rival ahead NFL Sunday game
NFL

Bears News: Caleb Williams receives surprising message from Rams' key rival ahead NFL Sunday game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo