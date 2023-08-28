Lionel Messi is expected to take the field on Wednesday when Inter Miami welcome Nashville SC to the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in Week 29 of the 2023 MLS regular season. However, the impact of Tropical Storm Idalia could force the league to postpone the match.

Idalia intensified quickly on Sunday night and is forecast to become a major category three hurricane before it reaches Florida’s northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning.

Evacuations were already ordered along the region, with more residents expected to evacuate as the storm nears. President of the United States Joe Biden approved the state of emergency declared by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Idalia could force Inter Miami-Nashville SC game to be postponed

“This morning, I spoke with Governor DeSantis to inform him that we’ve approved the Emergency Declaration for Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Idalia, and FEMA has pre-deployed personnel and assets. Florida has my full support as they prepare for Idalia and its aftermath,” wrote President Biden on Twitter.

“Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane before a mid-week landfall. Floridians should prepare now for heavy rain, flooding and power outages. Stay tuned to your local emergency management and FL Division of Emergency Management for any evacuation orders issued today,” wrote Gov. DeSantis. “If an evacuation order is issued for your area, remember you do not need to leave the state. Travel tens of miles, not hundreds of miles, to get to a safer location.

“As Hurricane #Idalia continues to grow and intensify, we are preparing all available resources, including activating 5,500 Florida National Guard, staging 200,000 gallons of fuel, preparing 7 Urban Search and Rescue Teams, and preparing utility linemen for deployment.”

Neither the league nor the clubs have said anything about postponing the match yet, but under these circumstances, the game would probably have to be called off. We’ll have to wait and see how this situation unfolds.